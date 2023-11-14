PCI-SIG announces new naming scheme for PCIe cables: CopprLink

PCI-SIG has just announced a brand new naming scheme for PCIe internal and external cables, which will be called CopprLink, while the company has also announced new PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 cables coming in 2024.

PCI-SIG's booth at the SuperComputing 2023 conference (source: PCI-SIG Twitter)
In a press release in my inbox, the PCI-SIG PR representative said that PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 internal and external cable specifications are currently in development and are "targeted for release" in 2024. PCI-SIG is attending SC23, the international conference for high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis. At the show, PCI-SIG announced its new CopprLink naming scheme.

PCI-SIG is the body behind the troublesome 12VHPWR power connector on NVIDIA's fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, and while it provides up to 600W of power over a thinner cable, it has had its downsides. PCI-SIG went back to the drawing board and re-worked the cable, and now we're seeing a new naming scheme for PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 internal (and external) cables to CopprLink. I wonder how many people are going to use an "e" in that over the years, hah.

What is the PCI-SIG? The PCI-SIG, or Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group, is an electronics industry consortium responsible for specifying the Peripheral Component Interconnect, PCI-X, and PCI Express computer buses. They're the ones designing the PCIe standards and they're cables... which are now called CopprLink.

The PCI-SIG rep said in detail: "PCI-SIG announced the new naming scheme for PCIe Internal and External Cables will be CopprLink™. The PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 Internal and External Cable Specifications are currently in development and are targeted for release in 2024".

