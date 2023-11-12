Tesla will SUE YOU for $50,000 if you sell your Cybertruck too soon

A clause in the Tesla purchase agreement for the Cybertruck means buyers cannot sell their new car within the first year, without permission from Tesla.

Tesla's new Cybertruck will reach its first customers on November 30, where owners of the new EV pickup truck are actually banned from reselling their Cybertruck within the first 12 months.

Seriously? Yeah, seriously. Inside of Tesla's terms and conditions is a clause titled "For Cybertruck Only" inside of its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement. Tesla explains in its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement: "You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle's delivery date. Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles".

However, if a customer has a good enough reason to sell their new Tesla Cybertruck, the EV giant might buy back the Cybertruck at its original price, minus "$0.25/mile driven, reasonable wear and tear, and the cost to repair the Vehicle to Tesla's Used Vehicle Cosmetic and Mechanical Standards". If Tesla decides not to purchase your used Cybertruck, it could agree to let the customer sell it to someone else.

Seems weird that you don't actually "own" the Cybertruck even if you've just paid cash for it... on no time of financing or monthly installments. Even if you've paid for it upfront or on the day, you can't resell your Cybertruck without breaching the terms and conditions and coughing up over $50,000 to Tesla.

