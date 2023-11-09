Starfield updated with DLSS, performance improvements, and the ability to eat food on the go

The first big update to Bethesda's Starfield is here - and alongside DLSS support it also adds HDR customization and other improvements.

For those playing on Steam, Bethesda has released a Beta update for Starfield that finally adds official NVIDIA DLSS rendering support, including Frame Generation, to the game alongside a number of notable updates. This is the biggest post-launch update we've seen so far, and it also includes a quality-of-life update that will make exploration and scavenging for resources more manageable. Plus, the long overdue ability to adjust in-game Brightness, Contrast, and HDR settings.

Official DLSS support has come to Starfield, image credit: Bethesda.

"By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment," Bethesda writes. "You can enjoy those Chunks immediately or save them for later."

Munching on Chunks aside, the big addition is full NVIDIA DLSS support covering RTX technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame Generation. Although some of these features have been modded into the game on PC by the community, official support is very welcome. Interestingly, the update doesn't add support for AMD's FSR 3 tech, but Bethesda has noted that this will be added at a later date.

Regarding performance, the update fixes a number of memory-related issues and leaks while adding optimizations for those with high-end CPUs and GPUs. Here's a look at the full patch notes. For me, one of the more interesting updates is "Improved the appearance of the eyes on crowd characters," which probably means fewer Starfield bug-eyed NPC memes going forward.