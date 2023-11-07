COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPUs with hidden power connectors now for sale in China

COLORFUL teased its new custom GeForce RTX 40 series iGame Ultra Z graphics cards are starting to launch, with the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z graphics card available in China.

The first of which is the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z graphics card, which is the second-best of the Ultra Z series cards from the company. The new iGame Ultra Z cards feature the more common 8-pin PCIe power connector that is kept securely in place by a magnetic backplate.

So, if you need to get to your COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z graphics card, all you'll have to do is pull the magnetic backplate off, disconnect the 8-pin PCIe power connector, and you're good to go. Another benefit from COLORFUL is that they're using the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, so there's no special 12VHPWR power connector that could go awry with bending over time or overheating issues over the years of use inside of your gaming system.

We're looking at a price of 3599 RMP ($494 USD or so) for the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ultra Z graphics card in its 8GB version, while the 16GB variant will cost around 4099 RMB ($562 USD or so).

COLORFUL has 3 different models of GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti iGame Ultra Z series of graphics cards... where they all share an identical triple-fan cooler measuring 31.3 x 18.9cm. The big difference here between the 3 cards is in their thickness: which ranges from 48mm to 50.5mm, while the weight is a little different too, between 0.98kg and 1.12kg, depending on which GPU you go for.

