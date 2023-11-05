AMD Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU is 4% faster than NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop GPU in 3DMark tests

AMD unveiled its new Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU a few weeks ago, with the Navi 31-powered GPU now being tested in 3DMark TimeSpy, where it is 4% faster than the competing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AMD Radeon RX 7900M uses the Navi 31 GPU with 4608 Stream Processors, with a Game Clock of 1825MHz and a Boost Clock of up to 2090MHz. It is being directed right at NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, with the RX 7900M packing. 16GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 18Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, while the Total Graphics Power (TGP) sits at up to 180W.

AMD is really pushing the limits with 180W TGP and up to 200W using SmartShift Max technology, while NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory also has a TGP of 150W but can hit up to 175W with Dynamic Boost technology. AMD is pushing the power available to its RX 7900M, so I'm keen to see real performance-per-watt numbers from reviewers in the coming weeks.

The only gaming laptop that has the AMD Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU is the new Alienware m18, which is the laptop we're seeing the 3DMark TimeSpy benchmarks from by GizmoSlipTech. The Alienware m18 gaming laptop also features a Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and a 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz display that is bonkers and starts at $2799.

We know that the 4% performance numbers sound about right because AMD, in its own words, said that the Radeon RX 7900M would be around 7% faster than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. At the time, it said that we can expect 104FPS average in the suite of games (in the photo below) and reminds gamers that it features 33% more memory (16GB on the RX 7900M versus 12GB on the RTX 4080 Laptop).

3

AMD was benchmarking games at 2560 x 1440 on maximum settings, achieving up to 88FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 and 121FPS in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is 38% and 21% faster than the RTX 40808 Laptop GPU. But we want to see power numbers comparing the RX 7900M and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs in a side-by-side performance-per-watt battle.