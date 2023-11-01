Netflix will soon be the first ad-supported streamer to offer downloads

Netflix will have downloads available to its ad-tier subscription, will have new binge-watching abilities -- watch 4 episodes without ads, versus 3 now.

Netflix has been playing around with its ad-supported plan for 12 months now, taking in a considerable amount of feedback from users and its partnership with Microsoft Advertising, and its continuing to evolve the ad-supported tier with downloads in the coming days.

The streaming giant published a new article explaining its last year in Netflix ads, where it's pointed out that it's enhanced the member experience with upgraded features within their ads plans to include 1080p versus 720p video quality, two concurrent streams, and now downloads will be available "by the end of this week".

Netflix says that every member of their ad-supported plan will be able to download their favorite TV shows and movies, which will make Netflix the first -- and only -- ad-supported streamer to offer downloads. On top of that, the streaming company explained that starting in Q1 2024, their advertisers across the planet will be using their new binge ad (wt) format that has been analyzing the behavior of watching multiple episodes in a row. We'll see streamers enjoying 4 episodes in a row without ads versus the 3 in a row after which you're presented with an ad. That changes in the coming months.

This means that when you're streaming episode after episode, you'll soon hit 4 episodes in a row without seeing an ad, which will be their new "binge ad format".

Netflix has also said that in early 2024 it will be launching the ability to showcase QR codes through advertising creative running on Netflix, in the US at first. Another thing in the US at first, will be sponsorships with title, moment, and live sponsorships. This will begin with Title Sponsorships with Frito Lay's Smartfood, which was featured in the recent season of Emmy-nominated series "Love is Blind". Another one in the future will be the new reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge" and the final season of The Crown.

