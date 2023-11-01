Atari buys Digital Eclipse shortly after Nightdive, consolidates big portion of retro market

Atari's latest acquisition sees the French company consolidating yet another large portion of the retro/remaster video games market.

Atari has announced that it has made an offer to acquire Digital Eclipse, the developer of a multitude of re-releases, collections, and remasters. Know for its emulation tech, a press release confirms that Digital Eclipse has produced over 250 games. The latest buyout comes shortly after Atari also acquired Nightdive Studios, the team behind enhanced re-release of System Shock, Turok, Quake, and many more.

As per the agreement, Atari's consideration terms offer $6.5 million for Digital Eclipse, which is split up into $4 million in cash and $2.5 million worth of Atari company shares. Digital Eclipse can also earn up to $13.5 million in a payout contingent on the group's performance across a ten-year period.

Atari CEO Wade Rosen explains the rationale for the acquisition: "Digital Eclipse, along with Nightdive, are in perfect alignment with Atari's DNA and renewed purpose. I'm personally excited to see where we can push the boundaries of retro innovation together."

Digital Eclipse has posted an official FAQ where it explains it'll be "business as usual" after the combination:

"It is business as usual at Digital Eclipse! While we're certainly happy to have greater access to Atari's fantastic library, we still have the freedom to seek out projects with other parties."

The acquisition will also not affect planned dividends for Fig investors:

Fig funds will still be used to develop a slate of Digital Eclipse projects, and the dividend schedule for investors remains unchanged. Updated investor information will continue to be available exclusively at Republic's website.

Check below for a more in-depth look at the acquisition's finance terms: