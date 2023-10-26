Alan Wake 2 launches to 10/10 reviews across the board, gamers are LOVING it

Alan Wake 2 launches to near-perfect 10/10 reviews from the biggest game reviewers in the world, Remedy is riding one of the best high-end game 2023 waves.

The reviews for Alan Wake 2 are in, and it seems gamers are smitten with what Remedy Entertainment has made. It seems it's 10/10 across the board for the most part, with one GameSpot reviewer giving it their first 10/10 review of the year. Alan Wake 2 is a smash hit with reviewers so far, unlocking for gamers in the coming hours.

I went through Twitter and saw many gamers putting out their reviews for Alan Wake 2, with some quotes that I thought I'd share... you know, pumping the hype machine for the game. One tweet read: "happy to join the chorus of praise for Alan Wake 2. this an uncompromising video game adventure. Scary, funny, strange, beautiful. Headphones on, lights off. I was up til 4 am playing. PERFECT for this spooky autumn season and even better for @remedygames fans like me. Vids soon".

Another loved it, comparing it to two huge horror games, Resident Evil and Silent Hill. This reviewer teased: "Alan Wake 2 has elements of Silent Hill and Resident Evil in all the BEST ways! While managing to keep itself to its own thing! The Dark Place Alan has to go through has Nightmare Graffiti while Saga explores her Mind Place! It's all makes for such a GREAT story! Screw it! 10/10!".

More good news about Alan Wake 2: "Alan Wake 2 is one the funniest and scariest games I've ever played. Truly something only Remedy could pull off. A masterpiece built off of years and years of ambitious storytelling". While another teased: "Alan Wake 2 is a meta multimedia horror masterpiece that only Remedy could've imagined".

Alan Wake 2 reviews PS5:

GamesRadar+ 10/10

GameSpot 10/10

TheSixthAxis 10/10

GamesHub 10/10

VG247 10/10

Nexus Hub 10/10

VGC 10/10

TheGamer 10/10

Screen Rant 10/10

Gamepur 10/10

PSU 9.5/10

God is a Geek 9.5/10

Press Start 9.5/10

IGN 9/10

Shacknews 9/10

GamingTrend 9/10

Wccftech 9/10

GamingBolt 9/10

Gamepressure 9/10

Remedy, as a big fan since your Max Payne days... I couldn't be happier. Please don't change.