2023 iMac expected to use new M3 chip and get new colors, but don't expect wholesale changes

The Apple 24-inch iMac is finally expected to get a new update next week but those hoping for huge changes are likely going to be left disappointed.

Apple last updated the 24-inch iMac when it was first released way back in 2021. That iMac is powered by the Apple-designed M1 chip, a chip that started the whole transition away from Intel and towards chips built for Apple by TSMC. Now, as we get nearer to the release of the M3 series of chips, it looks increasingly likely that the iMac is finally about to get the love it deserves.

That's because Apple is set to hold an online, streamed event on October 30 with multiple Macs likely to be announced. A refreshed 24-inch iMac is thought to be one of those new Macs and a new report says that it will indeed get an M3 chip to call its own. That's the good news, but as always, there's bad news to go alongside it.

The bad news comes courtesy of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Gurman says that Apple is indeed planning to launch the M3 iMac and that it's been working on it for some time. He goes on to add that the machine entered mass production months ago, too.

Continuing to describe the unannounced iMac, Gurman also says that we shouldn't expect any major design changes this time out, although there will reportedly be some internal design changes in relation to the iMac's stand. He also suggested that there may be some new color options as well.

The 24-inch iMac is expected to be joined by a 13-inch MacBook Pro running the same M3 chip. Beyond that, high-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are set to debut in the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models assuming all of the reports are accurate.