The entire AirPods lineup is getting an overhaul with a new model and features, insider claims

Apple's AirPods lineup is expected to go through a complete revamp with USB-C coming to some models and a redesigned look and feature set also on the way.

Apple's entire lineup looks set to get a big overhaul, according to a new report. The changes will touch every corner of the lineup starting with the base model AirPods and continuing through the AirPods Pro into the range-topping AirPods Max.

That's according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources who are reportedly familiar with Apple's plans for the earbuds and headphones Apple will make over the next year or two.

Starting with the AirPods, Gurman says that Apple intends to do away with the current AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 products, choosing instead to replace them with two new pairs of fourth-generation earbuds. Those new earbuds will be similar to AirPods Pro in appearance, with shorter stems. The two models will be differentiated by functionality - one will offer active noise cancelation technology like AirPods Pro, but the other won't. Neither pair will have ear tips like Apple's best earbuds, but will rather sit in the year like normal AirPods. Both new pairs will get a new charging case with support for the Find My network. Look to 2024 for this all to happen.

As for the AirPods Pro, they will get a refresh with a new look while new chips will allow new health-related features, Gurman believes. Those AirPods Pro won't arrive until 2025, however.

Alongside its earbuds, Apple will also reportedly update the AirPods Max to allow the move to USB-C and away from Lightning. Beyond that, Gurman doesn't seem to expect any bigger changes although there is a suggestion that buyers of the updated AirPods Max will have some new colors to choose from. Gurman says that Apple currently intends to get the new AirPods Max ready for release towards the end of 2024.