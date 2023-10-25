Windows 11 could soon get another dose of AI - this time with the Paint app's AI Cocreator

Microsoft is working hard to get Paint Cocreator out, and it has progressed through testing channels swiftly, with a new intro feature just added.

Microsoft is forging ahead with adding AI into, well, everything it can right now, and the latest recipient in this respect is the Paint app in Windows 11 preview builds.

You may recall that Paint Cocreator was introduced to the app in testing in Canary and Dev channels back at the end of September, and subsequently has progressed through the Beta channel, and the functionality just hit the Release Preview channel (the final stage before actually landing in the finished version of Windows 11).

For those who missed this, Cocreator is an AI-driven feature based on Dall-E which works like the Bing AI image creator. You can simply describe a picture you'd like to have composed, select an art style (if required), and then the AI will knock up an image based on those criteria.

The results are impressive, too (particularly with the latest version of Dall-E, as we've seen with the Bing chatbot).

The latest development, as spotted by PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly Twitter), is that version 11.2309.28.0 (in Canary and Dev) adds a new 'first run' experience to walk you through the basics for Paint Cocreator.

Check out the screenshots in the tweet above to see what you'll get, though bear in mind this is still an early working version of the intro to Cocreator.

With Cocreator reaching Release Preview now, it shouldn't be long before we see the feature fully unleashed in Windows 11, beefing up Paint's capabilities considerably.

Microsoft has been working to advance Paint on various fronts in recent times, including the addition of a much-wanted layers feature for the app.