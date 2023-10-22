Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is optimized for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, but PC is 'as good as it can be'

Remedy Entertainment's Thomas Puta is 'really happy' with how Alan Wake 2 has turned out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Alan Wake 2 is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games of the year on a fully tricked-out PC, but it's also going to look beautiful on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, says Remedy.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Remedy Entertainment's Communications Director, Thomas Puta, has taken to Twitter to discuss the performance of Alan Wake 2 on consoles. Puta said that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Alan Wake 2 are "great" and that the PC version of the game is as "good as it can be", with the developer recommending NVIDIA's second-fastest GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card for 4K 60FPS with ray tracing and path tracing enabled.

Puta explained on Twitter: "Especially as a console player, I'm really happy how good Alan Wake 2 is on console platforms. We had a lot of focus on them throughout development ensuring the game would run well and look as incredible as it does. Focused on all platforms to be fair, as well as we could".

"Yes. I have the unofficial role of"player experience"which is a very very loose term, but I'm all about the console quality as we have more than enough folks to drive the PC quality to as good as it can be".

The video above is the Alan Wake 2 gameplay reveal trailer, which was powered by a PlayStation 5. Puha linked to that on Twitter, adding: "That's from May, so there's more detail in the visuals, better performance, actual final color grading and bunch of other stuff we were missing back then since the game was in development".