Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is optimized for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, but PC is 'as good as it can be'

Remedy Entertainment's Thomas Puta is 'really happy' with how Alan Wake 2 has turned out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Alan Wake 2 is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games of the year on a fully tricked-out PC, but it's also going to look beautiful on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, says Remedy.

Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is optimized for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, but PC is 'as good as it can be' 206
Open Gallery 2

Remedy Entertainment's Communications Director, Thomas Puta, has taken to Twitter to discuss the performance of Alan Wake 2 on consoles. Puta said that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Alan Wake 2 are "great" and that the PC version of the game is as "good as it can be", with the developer recommending NVIDIA's second-fastest GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card for 4K 60FPS with ray tracing and path tracing enabled.

Puta explained on Twitter: "Especially as a console player, I'm really happy how good Alan Wake 2 is on console platforms. We had a lot of focus on them throughout development ensuring the game would run well and look as incredible as it does. Focused on all platforms to be fair, as well as we could".

"Yes. I have the unofficial role of"player experience"which is a very very loose term, but I'm all about the console quality as we have more than enough folks to drive the PC quality to as good as it can be".

The video above is the Alan Wake 2 gameplay reveal trailer, which was powered by a PlayStation 5. Puha linked to that on Twitter, adding: "That's from May, so there's more detail in the visuals, better performance, actual final color grading and bunch of other stuff we were missing back then since the game was in development".

Buy at Amazon

Alan Wake Remastered

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.49
$19.49--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$499.99
$499.99-$499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2023 at 6:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags