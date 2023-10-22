You can win this gaming PC with real human blood in it, if players donate 666 quarts of blood

Blizzard falls into the darkness with its new marketing stunt: raffling off a gaming PC with 'real human blood' inside of the coolant.

Blizzard is really going for the edgy, dark marketing with its latest Diablo 4 marketing stunt: giving away a high-end gaming PC with "real human blood" inside. Yeah... real human blood running through the coolant inside, says Blizzard.

The new Seasons of Blood custom PC will be powered by an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 3TB of Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and the Quantum Vector GPU Waterblock for cooling. It all arrives in a signature DIablo red/black color palette with custom Season of Blood graphics, too. Inside of that, there's "human blood in the coolant," says Blizzard, so your new gaming PC would be... well... powered by human blood?

How does the sweepstakes work? Well, any gamer in the US over 18 can enter, where you'll need to donate blood at a blood center and submit the proof you have donated blood to the Diablo Blood Harvest Website. A regular blood donation is around 1 pint, so to hit the final goal, Blizzard needs just over 1300 donations of blood at 1 pint each.... not impossible.

At the time of writing, Blizzard is already 20% of the way toward this goal... which is a little unnerving, to say the least. There are other rewards on the way, where at 33% donations, Blizzard will unlock community in-game rewards. This will see a bunch of new weapons, including:

Dagger - Bloodpetal Anlace

Axe - Bloodpetal Sever

Necro Offhand - Bloodpetal Heart

Sword - Bloodpetal Blade

Druid Staff - Bloodpetal Bludgeon

After that, gamers will unlock Tier 2 rewards, which is the Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor set, while the Tier 3 unlock is the new Vermillon Eye Piebald mount. After 666 quarts of blood have been donated, the custom liquid-cooled PC infused with real human blood will be unlocked.

Read more about the Diablo IV Blood Harvest FAQ here, while you can check the progress of blood donations here.