World record memory frequency of 5809.2 MHz or DDR5-11600 recorded live by Team AU and Hicookie

Intel and Team AU brought a live DDR5 overclocking demo for the new Intel Core i9 14900K to SXSW Sydney and set a new world record.

With the launch of Intel's 14th Gen 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs, the overclocking potential for both the CPU's boost clock frequency and DDR5 memory has improved, and now it's possible to push the latter into the region of DDR5 10000. Throw in LN2, or liquid nitrogen, into the mix, and then that number climbs to over DDR5 11000.

Intel brought some live overclocking to SXSW Sydney, the location of this year's massive IEM Sydney Counter-Strike 2 global tournament. The OC experts of Team AU Overclocking (with the legend Hicookie himself) not only broke the world record for DDR5 memory frequency with 5809.2 MHz but managed to do so live on stage!

Intel's Dino Strkljevic let the crowd know there was a backup submission of the score in case things didn't go as planned on the day - but they did, and it was an incredible sight.

Hardware-wise, the rig featured the brand-new Intel Core i9 14900K CPU alongside the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Tachyon X motherboard and GIGABYTE DDR5-8333 16GB memory. Regarding memory overclocking, the 5809.2 MHz result equates to a mind-blowing DDR5-11618.

In the video above, you can see Team AU hit this frequency right before the dreaded blue screen kicks in. Before this, they hit an impressive 5768.2 MHz before getting their first blue screen and having to start again.

Best of all, the 5809.2 MHz record was verified and uploaded to HWBOT where it currently stands as the world record.

Right next to the memory overclocking, Intel and Team AU (with help from Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation​, Client Computing Group) were overclocking a separate Core i9 14900K rig, where people from the crown came up to play some Counter-Strike 2 at over 1300 FPS.