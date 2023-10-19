Alienware m18 gaming laptop: first with AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 7900M 16GB mobile GPU

Alienware's new m18 gaming laptop is the first to feature AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB mobile GPU, and with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX mobile CPU.

AMD has finally made its new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB laptop GPU official, and you can read all about it here. Dell is the first, and possibly the only one, with the new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB laptop GPU inside of its new Alienware m18 R1 gaming laptop.

The new Alienware m18 R1 gaming laptop (source: Dell)

The newly-refreshed Alienware m18 R1 gaming laptop features some of the highest-end CPU and GPU technology available for laptops, with an 18-inch display that can be configured with a 1440p @ 165Hz refresh or 1080p @ 480Hz refresh. Disappointing not to see 4K 120Hz as an option on the fasted Radeon RX series laptop GPU ever made.

Alienware lets you configure the m18 "AMD Advantage" laptop with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, up to 8.5TB of NVMe M.2 SSDs are available with 3 x NVMe M.2 SSD slots, and a huge 330W GaN power supply that keeps the power-hungry laptop running smoothly with its 97 Whr 6-cell battery.

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop uses the Legend 3.0 industrial design. It features Cyro-Tech cooling with copper alloy thermal components that feed into vapor chamber cooling for both the CPU and GPU.

Alienware m18 gaming laptop specifications (source: Dell)

Alienware m18 gaming laptop CPU options are:

AMD Ryzen 7945HX R9: 16 cores, 32 threads @ up to 5.4GHz + 80MB cache

AMD Ryzen 7845HX R9: 12 cores, 24 threads @ up to 5.2GHz + 76MB cache

AMD Ryzen 7745HX R7: 8 cores, 16 threads @ up to 5.1GHz + 40MB cache

Alienware m18 gaming laptop GPU options:

AMD Radeon RX 7900M 16GB GDDR6 @ up to 200W

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT: 8GB GDDR6 @ up to 120W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU: 16GB GDDR6 @ up to 175W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile GPU: 12GB GDDR6 @ up to 175W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile GPU: 8GB GDDR6 @ up to 140W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile GPU: 8GB GDDR6 @ up to 140W

AMD explains its new Radeon RX 7900M laptop GPU: "Built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the AMD Radeon RX 7900M is the first laptop GPU offering the advanced AMD chiplet design. Engineered to deliver state-of-the-art visuals and desktop-class high FPS gaming, the AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPU offers 72 AMD RDNA 3 compute units featuring new AI and second-generation raytracing accelerators, 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM along with advanced capabilities to push the limits of gaming and content creation on the go".

Dell includes a really nice spread of SSD storage options, with single storage configurations arriving in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. If you need more storage, Dell offers 512GB (2 x 256GB), 1TB (2 x 512GB), 2TB (2 x 1TB) and 4TB (2 x 2TB). If you crave even more storage, there's the tri-storage configuration: 1.5TB (3 x 512GB), 2.5TB (1 x 1TB + 2 x 512GB), 4.5TB (2 x TB + 1 x 512GB), and finally: 8.5TB (2 x 4TB + 1 x 512GB) SSDs.

You've got Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity on the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, with Ethernet LAN, headphone jack, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 x USB 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports with 15W power delivery, an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K 120Hz output to your TV, DisplayPort 1.4a, a mini-DP port, and AlienFX RGB lighting throughout the keyboard and power button for those precious looks.

Alienware's new m18 gaming laptop when configured with the new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB laptop GPU will start at $2800.