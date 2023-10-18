Tesla will start Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, Elon Musk is now Santa Claus

Tesla's new Cybertruck will be delivered to select customers starting November 30, before going into full production next year at its Texas Gigafactory.

Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Tesla's innovative and much-hyped Cybertruck EV will see its first deliveries roll off -- hopefully a Tesla Semi truck -- on November 30 during an event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Tesla's new Cybertruck, sitting on the back of a Tesla Semi truck (source: Tesla)
Open Gallery 3

Tesla's new Cybertruck, sitting on the back of a Tesla Semi truck (source: Tesla)

On the official X account for Tesla, a post read, "Cybertruck production remains on track for later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for November 30th at Giga Texas". Tesla added that the production of their higher density 4680 cells is progressing as planned as they continue building capacity for cathode production and lithium refining in the United States.

Tesla originally announced its Cybertruck back in 2019, with production affected multiple times between then and now -- especially the pandemic right in the middle of it -- while in that time, other auto companies have stepped up with EV truck announcements. Ford has its fantastic F-150 Lightning, while there's also the R1T from Rivian.

After the post from the official Tesla account, the official Cybertruck account on X posted this delivery event poster:

Tesla will start Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, Elon Musk is now Santa Claus 08
Open Gallery 3

The day is finally nearly here: the first Tesla Cybertruck will be delivered to its first customer on November 30. What a day that'll be for those people, where I do hope we'll see Elon Musk dressed up as Santa Claus and hand-delivering -- well, walking up to their door and giving them the FOB + access to the Cybertruck -- and then maybe going out for a quick spin in it together.

Now, that would be cool.

Buy at Amazon

Hot Wheels 1:10 Tesla Cybertruck Radio-Controlled

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$84.99
$84.99$82.99$79.64
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2023 at 6:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags