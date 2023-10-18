Tesla will start Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, Elon Musk is now Santa Claus

Tesla's new Cybertruck will be delivered to select customers starting November 30, before going into full production next year at its Texas Gigafactory.

Tesla's innovative and much-hyped Cybertruck EV will see its first deliveries roll off -- hopefully a Tesla Semi truck -- on November 30 during an event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Tesla's new Cybertruck, sitting on the back of a Tesla Semi truck (source: Tesla)

On the official X account for Tesla, a post read, "Cybertruck production remains on track for later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for November 30th at Giga Texas". Tesla added that the production of their higher density 4680 cells is progressing as planned as they continue building capacity for cathode production and lithium refining in the United States.

Tesla originally announced its Cybertruck back in 2019, with production affected multiple times between then and now -- especially the pandemic right in the middle of it -- while in that time, other auto companies have stepped up with EV truck announcements. Ford has its fantastic F-150 Lightning, while there's also the R1T from Rivian.

After the post from the official Tesla account, the official Cybertruck account on X posted this delivery event poster:

The day is finally nearly here: the first Tesla Cybertruck will be delivered to its first customer on November 30. What a day that'll be for those people, where I do hope we'll see Elon Musk dressed up as Santa Claus and hand-delivering -- well, walking up to their door and giving them the FOB + access to the Cybertruck -- and then maybe going out for a quick spin in it together.

