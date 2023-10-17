Remedy marketing genius: Alan Wake: Flashback reimagining first game inside of Fortnite

Alan Wake 2 isn't too far away and will act as what could end up being the best-looking game on the PC this year with the very latest of NVIDIA's visual technologies like DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, ray tracing, path tracing, and more on the GeForce RTX 40 series GPU owners playing the game.

But, before Alan Wake 2 is here, developer Remedy Entertainment has decided to do something a little daring with its marketing, and very "meta" of them considering the theme of Alan Wake itself. Epic Games and Remedy Entertainment have just announced Alan Wake: Flashback, a Fortnite experience that "reimagines Remedy Entertainment's iconic story".

Alan Wake: Flashback is available inside of Fortnite right now, using island code: 3426-5561-3374.

This is what the official description of Alan Wake: Flashback has to say: "Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake: Flashback reimagines Remedy Entertainment's iconic story in Fortnite. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of".

Alan Wake: Flashback in Fortnite... why Epic? Remember, Epic Games teamed with Remedy Entertainment in a new publishing relationship, which we'll see Alan Wake 2 hitting Epic Games when it launches, and now we're seeing the walls between Remedy and Epic titles fall down... Fortnite + Alan Wake 2 = makes sense for Remedy and Epic, really.

Alan Wake 2 officially launches on October 27, so we don't have long to go at all... and before that, Fortnite's Halloween event will see you with Sam Lake (the main character from Alan Wake) as a playable character in Fortnite. If you buy Alan Wake 2 from the Epic Games Store before October 27, you'll get the Sam Lake outfit for free.