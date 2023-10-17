Stunning videos of the October 2023 solar eclipse were captured from around the world

The October 2023 annular solar eclipse was captured from multiple locations worldwide, and here are some of the best videos of the event.

On October 14, 2023, millions of people around the world had the chance to catch the annular solar eclipse of 2023, and for those who happened to miss the event, here are some stunning videos and photographs.

The solar eclipse rolled through eight states across the US before it moved its way down to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. As you can probably imagine, millions of people across the aforementioned regions of the world timed their gaze toward the Sun as the moon passed perfectly between Earth and our local star.

The result was captured from numerous locations and immediately thrown up on social media platforms. Depending on the location of the viewer, the images/video captured were completely different, as some people saw the ring of fire effect, while others didn't or only saw it briefly. Some of the videos below showed individuals experiencing the solar eclipse, creating a brief darkness across the region, an effect that would have been surreal to be a part of.