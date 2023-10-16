Pete Hines retires from Bethesda weeks after Starfield's release

Pete Hines is leaving Bethesda after 24 years of gaming.

There's few public faces in gaming that are more influential than Pete Hines. Known affectionately as Uncle Pete, Hines has been a pivotal figurehead for the games industry. Throughout the decades we have seen Uncle Pete take the stage at E3 and beyond, offering quips and showcasing some of the most influential games of our era.

Now just weeks after Starfield's launch, Hines is retiring and leaving the studio on a high note. Across his tenure at Bethesda, Pete Hines has influenced so many facets of the company's releases--he is credited on 89 games, and even went so far as to edit the guidebook for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (which happens to be my favorite guide of all time).

Hines made the announcement with the following post: