Intel Arc Alchemist GPU IDs spotted in Linux kernel patches: 5 x new Intel Arc GPUs teased

Intel looks to be expanding its Arc Alchemist GPU family with 5 x new SKUs turning up in a recent Linux open-source i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver.

Intel has added a few new Arc Alchemist GPU PCI IDs inside of its recent Linux drivers, which means we could expect a family of refreshed Arc GPUs on the desktop... maybe.

Intel Arc GPU leaked roadmap (source: Red Gaming Tech)

We've only just had the launch of Intel's new Arc A580 graphics card, the last remaining member of the Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card family that was introduced over a year ago now. As it stands, these are the members of the Arc Alchemist GPU lineup: Arc A770, Arc A750, Arc A580, Arc A380, and finally, the Arc A310. Each of them is powered by the Alchemist GPU architecture -- either the ACM-G10 or ACM-G11 SKUs -- but now Intel has added 5 more Arc Alchemist GPU PCI IDs inside of its new Arc GPU drivers for Linux.

Phoronix found the mentions of Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPU PCI IDs inside of the Linux open-source i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver. Here's a list of those supported Arc Alchemist GPUs:

0x56B0 - NEW

0x56BA - NEW

0x56BB - NEW

0x56BC - NEW

0x56BD - NEW

0x56A0 - Arc A770

0x56A1 - Arc A750

5x56A2 - Arc A580

0x56A5 - Arc A380

0x56A6- Arc A310

0x56B3 - Arc Pro A60

0x56B1- Arc Pro A50

0x56B1 - Arc Pro A40

0x5690 - Arc A770M

0x5691 - Arc A730M

0x5692 - Arc A550M

0x5696 - Arc A570M

0x5697 - Arc A530M

0x5693 - Arc A370M

0x5694 - Arc A350M

Now, according to a leaked desktop discrete graphics roadmap from Intel, leaked out by Red Gaming Tech, we can expect the new ACM+ G21 GPU to be the refresh of the current G10 version. Red Gaming Tech is the only one that has said this so far, so you might want to buy some salt from Amazon, just in case.

In the leaked slide, we can see that there are some other goodies in terms of Intel Arc GPUs coming in the next year or so. Alchemist carries over until the second half of 2023, where Alchemist+ is said to take over in the form of the ACM+ G20 (75-100W) and then ACM+ G21 (175-225W).

After that, Intel will have its next-gen Battlemage GPU architecture inside of the Arc Battlemage GPUs of 2024, which should be somewhere in Q2 of 2024 through to Q3 of 2024. The leaked roadmap suggests we'll see the BMG G10 revealed first (under 225W) while after that we'll get the BMG G21 (under 150W).

Intel's initial flock of Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards were delayed and had issues at launch... so we should expect Battlemage to be better prepared for gamers when it launches in 2024.