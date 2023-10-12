ZTE's first 'flagship GPU server' for China has NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs, works around US sanctions

ZTE's first flagship GPU ser ver for China announced: ZTE R6900 G5 servers feature NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs, specifically designed for China against US sanction.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

ZTE has just unveiled its very first "flagship GPU server" for the Chinese market, powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs. Check it out:

ZTE's R6900 G5 flagship GPU server
Open Gallery 2

ZTE's R6900 G5 flagship GPU server

China hasn't stopped with its pursuits in artificial intelligence (AI) with multiple Chinese companies making their own "AI solutions" because of it. ZTE is known for its smartphones, networking, enterprise solutions, and more, but now the Chinese company has jumped into the AI industry with the introduction of the ZTE R6900 G5 flagship GPU server.

The new ZTE R6900 G5 flagship GPU server packs an undisclosed Intel Xeon Scalable processor (we don't know how many, or which models, clock speeds, etc) as well as 8 x NVIDIA H800 NVLink GPU modules or 8 x OCP OAM 8-GPU modules. Networking-wise, the new ZTE R6900 G5 server supports IB/RoCE networking between individual notes with up to 4.8TB/sec of non-blocking bandwidth.

ZTE is using GPU+CPU dual liquid cooling technology, which should significantly reduce the fan speed and power consumption of the R6900 G5 flagship GPU server by more than 1000W. This means the R6900 G5 flagship GPU server is a great choice for companies in China who want to run large-scale training applications for AI, with more performance and lower power consumption (and less heat).

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

