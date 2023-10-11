Assassin's Creed Mirage fails to launch with a weird error code on Xbox

This is the sort of thing Windows 11 gamers will be used to seeing, and it's an unwelcome sight on the console - but Microsoft is investigating.

Some players of Assassin's Creed Mirage have been experiencing a bug that has left them unable to play the game on the Xbox.

Wccftech spotted that Microsoft took to X (formerly Twitter) to let affected Xbox gamers know that the firm is aware of the problem, where an error code (0x87e10bc6) appears, and is investigating.

That error is popping up when Assassin's Creed Mirage is first launched, and the game crashes with it rather than reaching the menu.

Hopefully we'll get the results of Microsoft's investigation soon enough, because there are a number of folks complaining about this online.

As seen on Reddit, one gamer said they uninstalled Assassin's Creed Mirage due to being stumped by the bug, figuring that the error might vanish after reinstalling the game. But sadly, they couldn't even proceed with the reinstallation process.

Typically, you'd expect to see mysterious errors with meaningless hex codes occur on a Windows PC, not Microsoft's console - but they do happen on the latter.

Indeed, this exact error code has been witnessed making unwelcome appearances on the Xbox before. In this case, there is actually a help document on the Xbox support site about problems with the 0x87e10bc6 error.

That document states:

"This might mean that the game is temporarily unavailable, it's unavailable in your region, or it's no longer in the game catalog."

Okay, so it isn't much help, but it does hint that maybe there's an issue pertaining to regions here. But whatever the bug is, with any luck it will be stamped out soon enough so gamers can get back to exploring the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage.