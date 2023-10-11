Here's exactly how much Titanium is an iPhone 15 Pro and how much it's worth

A YouTuber has extracted all of the titanium inside Apple's latest generation iPhone 15 Pro, melted it down to its pure form, and assessed its market value.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has taken a part an iPhone 15 Pro Max, disassembling Apple's latest device until just the chassis was left.

The YouTuber is testing Apple's claim of a new design that includes a combination of titanium and aluminum through a technology called "Solid State Diffusion". JerryRigEverything previously found that Apple does include a layer of titanium on the outside facing side of the chassis, but has now set the goal of finding out exactly how much titanium is present once all the aluminum has been melted away. The above video shows the YouTuber throwing the chassis into a furnace, explaining aluminum melts at 1,500 F and titanium melts at 3,000 F.

Furthermore, the YouTuber explains that the material used to build Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max underwent X-ray fluorescence (XRF) scans, an analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of a material, and the results lined up exactly where a grade 5 titanium alloy would land. The results from the melting down of the chassis were impressive, as all that was left was the outer shell of phone, showing exactly how much titanium was used and where.

In this short, JerryRigEverything explains that the value of titanium per iPhone 15 Pro Max is anywhere between $9 to $40 for 18 grams of titanium.