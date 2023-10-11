Intel official slide: new Core i9-14900K is up to 23% faster in gaming than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Intel's new Core i9-14900K is up to 23% faster in gaming against the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, according to an official Intel slide.

Intel is about to release its new Core i9-14900K flagship "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs directly into the jaws of AMD's freaking kick-ass Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor... and now we have some performance numbers to go over from an official Intel slide that has been leaked.

2

Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D @ 1080p (source: @9550Pro)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The leaked presentation looks at the more CPU-limited resolution of 1080p, where some serious CPU power is needed there, with a bunch of games running on both the new Intel Core i9-14900K, and the competitors flagship 3D V-Cache CPU: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

AMD with its Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor has more performance in some games over the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, because particular games enjoy not having to work across the dual CCDs on the higher-end CPU. In some titles, the 7950X3D is better, across more titles the 7800X3D is better.

Personally, I would've loved to have also seen a comparison against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which has a single CCD of 3D V-Cache, versus the dual CCDs on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D (we're talking 8 cores, 16 threads + 3D V-Cache on a single CCD, compared to 16 cores, 32 threads + 3D V-Cache on dual CCDs).

With that little niggle out of the way, let's dive right into the performance. Intel's new Core i9-14900K is reportedly up to 23% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in a bunch of games. Here's what it looks like between the two flagship processors:

Starfield: up to 23% faster

Metro Exodus: up to 23% faster

Total War: Warhammer 3: up to 22% faster

CS:GO: up to 14% faster

Rainbow Six Siege: up to 07% faster

GTA V: up to 05% faster

Why would you buy the 14900K? Well, if you're using a 12th Gen Core CPU platform with something like the Core i9-12900K and want an upgrade, you'd skip over the Core i9-13900K and jump directly into those Raptor Lake Refresh arms with the new Core i9-14900K processor. You're getting the fastest gaming CPU on the planet, it seems.

The official launch of the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs led by the Core i9-14900K processor isn't far away: October 17, which is next week. There will be many CPUs launched at the time, including the Core i5-14600K, Core i7-14700K, and the Core i9-14900K. They'll launch under the same LGA1700 motherboard, fighting AMD's growing army of AM5 motherboards and AM5-powered processors.

With not long to go, prepare your wallets and your systems for Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors and all those juicy new motherboards. Reviews, reviews, reviewwwssss are coming.