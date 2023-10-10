Aftershock PC builds exclusive Gaming PC for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios

The #1 PC builder in Australia -- Aftershock PC -- build an exclusive Gaming PC for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and it is B-E-A-utiful.

Australia's #1 PC builder -- Aftershock PC -- had something truly unique to show off at PAX Australia 2023 over the weekend: an exclusive PC build in partnership with Samsung and AORUS for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios.

The Aftershock PC team was honored to collaborate with Nick himself, going through every detail meticulously to create something truly unique for the tennis star. The Aftershock PC Ultra-Lab team outdid themselves with some of the highest-end components on the market, building Nick's PC into something he will be proud to have on his desk.

Better yet, Nick's new Gaming PC features custom artwork that has been heavily influenced by Nick's favorite gaming characters, with some beautiful 3D printed elements. Not only that, but Aftershock PC used a custom water-cooled open loop to emphasize the theme, as well as keep all of the important components inside of Nick's new system nice and chill.

Matt Reyment, a representative from Aftershock PC's Ultra-Labs team said: "It was crucial for us to design a PC that Nick would love, both as a gamer and as an individual".

Barry Shaddick from the Aftershock PC Ultra-Lab team explained: "We've always believed in pushing boundaries and ensuring our PCs tell a story. This collaboration with Nick has been an incredible journey and we hope that the final product resonates with both tech enthusiasts and fans of Nick Kyrgios alike".

As you can see through all of the pictures embedded into the post -- there are more in the gallery -- this is a true work of art. Every single part of Nick's PC has been cherry-picked, and created with precision, with oodles of pride being pumped into this PC. Nick, I hope you're going to love this new PC, it looks incredible!