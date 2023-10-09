Apple's Vision Pro headset could one day come with prescription lenses, insider claims

Apple's Vision Pro headset was first announced during an event in June 2023 and it will finally go on sale in early 2024, the company claims. It'll cost a whopping $3500, but that isn't the only awkward thing - if you wear prescription glasses, you'll need to order extra Zeiss lenses for use with the headset.

That means that there is no room for people to wear their existing glasses when they put the headset on their faces. Apple wanted to make the headset as small as possible which meant not leaving space for anything between the face and the headset's displays. But a new report claims that Apple is already working on fixing the problem, although it isn't perfect. In the future, people might be able to order a Vision Pro headset with their prescription built in.

That's according to the latest Power On, a weekly newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to him, Apple's desire to slim the device down meant leaving no space for glasses. And the future fix could see Apple offering built-in lenses. However, there are problems with such an approach.

The most obvious is that the headset would instantly become something that can only be used by a single person. Not only would they not be able to share it, but they'd also struggle to sell it on the used market, too. It would also complicate Apple's sales of the headset, especially in stores around the world.

It remains to be seen if this is an approach that Apple will ultimately take, or if it will continue to settle for using a third party instead. The end game is to produce a headset that can compensate for a prescription without needing to use additive lenses, of course. But that's likely to be some way off right now.