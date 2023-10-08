Intel Arrow Lake-S CPU power limits: 125W PL1, 177W PL2, and 333W PL4 on the way

It seems like it's the week for information on Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake platform, which will arrive after the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors that are only a few days away now. Today, we're hearing about alleged power limits on Arrow Lake, so let's dive right in, shall we?

Alleged Intel Arrow Lake-S power limit details (source: Darkmont)

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-S processors with 8 P-Cores are based on the Lion Cove CPU architecture, while the 16 E-Cores are based on the new Crestmont CPU architecture: a grand total of 24 cores and 32 threads. This is no change to the current-gen Core i9-13900K and upcoming Core i9-14900K, by the way.

Onto the power limits: 125W baseline power seems to be the standard for Intel's upcoming unlocked CPUs, while the unlocked "K" series processors have a PL1 rating of 125W, while the specific SKU in question on these charts has a PL2 rating of 177W.

Note: the PL2 rating on this particular CPU is much lower than the Core i9-13900K, which has a PL2 rating of 253W... that's a huge 76W (or 43%) reduction, as much power savings as AMD's extensive 75W range of CPUs, heh.

Moving onto the PL4 power limit on this Arrow Lake-S processor, which is 333W... compared to the 420W PL4 limit on the Core i9-13900K, this represents an 87W reduction (or 26%).

Major note: these results would be coming from very, very early engineering samples of Arrow Lake CPUs, but they could make it into the final SKUs when they get released. Why is that? Because the current-gen Intel 13th Gen Core and even the upcoming 14th Gen Core CPUs are made on the Intel 7 (10nm ESF) node, while the new Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs will be made on the new Intel 20A process node on the compute tile, which is expected to deliver some good efficiency boosts (I guess we'll see next year).

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features: