ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with built-in SSD is launching soon, interesting GPU + SSD combo

ASUS reportedly launching its new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL with an SSD on-board soon, with listings appearing with the EEC. Prepare your PCIe slot!

ASUS is gearing up for the release of one of the most interesting -- and useful -- graphics cards of the last few years, with its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with an SSD slot turning up at the EEC (the Eurasian Economic Commission).

ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL with M.2 SSD slot (source: ASUS)

In the listing at the ECC, it looks like ASUS is preparing 2 different cards: a faster model with factory overclocking, and then one that isn't overclocked out of the box. It looks like ASUS will be launching it under their DUAL family of graphics cards, so we should expect the ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL (overclocked) and then the ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL (not overclocked) in the near future, both rocking the SSD slot on-board.

Earlier this year, ASUS China teased the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card powered by a Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD which was mounted to the rear of the card.

ASUS used an interesting PCB design that lets the M.2 SSD get attached to the graphics card cooler, so not only is there an SSD capable of being installed, but it uses the cards cooler for more efficient cooling of the M.2 SSD installed. Very cool, if you'll pardon the pun.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL with M.2 SSD slot (source: EEC)

How good is the cooling solution? Well, based on those quick-and-dirty tests from a few months ago, the ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti DUAL graphics card with the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD installed, the SSD was running 10C lower and delivering almost the full speed that the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface is capable of: a very nice 6.8GB/sec of sequential read.

It shouldn't be too much longer until this card is on the market, so we can have a play around with it!