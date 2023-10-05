Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge success with 25 million sales

Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge success for CD Projekt RED, amassing an estimated 25 million copies sold on all platforms since its controversial debut in 2020.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 25 million copies since launching in 2020, CD Projekt RED today confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge success with 25 million sales 20
Open Gallery 3

It looks like CD Projekt's redemption arc with Cyberpunk is finally complete. The release of Phantom Liberty and punctuates years of controversy, tumult, and an impressive turnaround with the sci-fi RPG. The expansion comes alongside the latest major update for Cyberpunk 2077--the ambitious Update 2.01--and essentially sunsets the game as CD Projekt moves on to other games (a new Cyberpunk sequel and numerous Witcher games).

In today's investor day presentation, CD Projekt Group management highlighted their operational performance. This includes updates on game sales. The company says that Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 25 million+ copies worldwide across all consoles and PC. Another huge update: CD Projekt's total game sales have now broken 100 million, meaning that the Witcher trilogy has sold at least 75 million copies (the Witcher update isn't new--CD Projekt divulged this info a bit ago).

Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge success with 25 million sales 42023
Open Gallery 3

"Meanwhile, the base game Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 25 million copies - the sum total of games sold by CD PROJEKT RED, both The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077, has reached over 100 million," reads a press release from CD Projekt's site.

In the investor's day stream, CD Projekt Group CFO Piotr Nielubowicz says the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion helped drive up sales of the base game--rightly so, considering the main game is needed in order to play the expansion.

"The campaign of the expansion also led to more interest of the main game. In the recent weeks, we have seen a surge in sales of Cyberpunk itself. I believe that, just like with The Witcher, the main game and the expansion will become long sellers for many years to come."

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 - PlayStation5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$66.25
$66.39$66.49$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2023 at 2:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags