NVIDIA GeForce Now is getting some huge games in October, including Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Forza Motorsport, Lords of the Fallen and many more - 60 games in total are arriving this month, in fact.

NVIDIA has announced a raft of games that'll be brought into the GeForce Now streaming fold during October.

There'll be 60 new games debuting on the streaming platform throughout this month, with 29 coming this week.

Those 29 are spearheaded by Assassin's Creed Mirage, the big-name release that arrived today.

Here's the full list of games which are getting support this week:

Battle Shapers (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Station to Station (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

The Lamplighter's League (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 3)

Thief Simulator 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Heads Will Roll: Reforged (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (New release on Ubisoft, Oct. 5)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Arcade Paradise (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Ascent (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Citizen Sleeper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Dicey Dungeons (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Godlike Burger (Epic Games Store)

Greedfall (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Killer Frequency (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

MudRunner (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Epic Games Store)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Soccer Story (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

SOMA (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Space Hulk: Tactics (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SpiderHeck (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Surviving Mars (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The following week will witness the arrival of Lords of the Fallen and Forza Motorsport, and later in October, NVIDIA is ushering in support for Alan Wake 2.

There's plenty to look forward to, in short.

Here's the full list of games for the rest of October:

Star Trek: Infinite (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Lords of the Fallen (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 13)

Wizard with a Gun (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)

Alaskan Road Truckers (New release Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 18)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (New release on Steam, Oct. 18)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Laika Aged Through Blood (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Cities: Skylines II (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 24)

Ripout (New release on Steam, Oct 24)

War Hospital (New release on Steam, Oct. 26)

Alan Wake 2 (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 26)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Bad North (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

For The King (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Forza Motorsport (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic's Fork (Steam)

Moonbreaker (Steam)

Metro Simulator 2 (Steam)

Narita Boy (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Sifu (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

StalCraft (Steam)

Star Renegades (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Supraland (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Surge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Tiny Football (Steam)

Vampire Survivors (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Veiled Experts (Steam)

Yes, Your Grace (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

In total there's in excess of 1,700 games that can be played via NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform.

A bonus for this week is an event on World of Warships for GeForce Now players, and starting from today, there's an in-game challenge chain that can be completed to get yourself various awards.