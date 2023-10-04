ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Formula spotted with black and white design

ASUS's new ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard in black and white is on the way, and boy... it would look beautiful in your next PC build.

ASUS has a wide range of new Z790-based motherboards in all different shapes, sizes, and colors... but now we're getting a look at the new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard, and boy, does it look GOOD.

We've already been introduced to the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero, the ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II, and the TUF Gaming Z790-Pro Wi-Fi motherboards... while also being teased with the ROG Maximus Z790 APEX Encore motherboard, and now we're being teased by the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard. The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard sports a black-and-white design, which would make it PERFECT for your new black-and-white-themed gaming PC build.

Intel won't have its next-gen LGA 1851 socket out until 2024, so we're seeing a new wave of 700 series chipsets with the flagship Z790 sitting in pole position. ASUS is capitalizing on this with its upcoming ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard, matching the look and style of its predecessor in the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Formula motherboard.

From the outside, the design itself hasn't changed dramatically, but we do still have the "ROG Water-COoling Zone" that allows owners of this motherboard to hook up a liquid cooling loop directly to the board, chilling those super-hot VRMs when you're pushing your CPU to the max. You'll be installing a new Intel Core i9-14900K processor into the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard, at least if you want to pair it with the best CPU that Intel will have out this year.

ASUS is making the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula motherboard a big boy -- maintaining that huge E-ATX design -- packing in 4 x DDR5 DIMMs and 2 x PCIe Gen5 x16 slots. You'll also have an upgrade over the Z690-based Formula, with the new Z790 Formula featuring the faster, and newer Wi-Fi 7 standard (the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula motherboard featured Wi-Fi 6E connectivity).

ASUS has seeded out its new ROG Maximum Z790 Formula motherboard to reviewers, where we should see the embargo lift alongside Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core CPUs that will be unleashed on October 17. We're not far from that, so keep your eyes peeled to TweakTown where we'll have reviews of all of the juicy new hardware as it hits.