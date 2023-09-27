Horizon Forbidden West port is coming to PC early in 2024

The Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West will be out on the PS5 first, though - in fact, that launch is happening next week.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to the PC platform, and soon enough, Sony has just revealed.

The Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West will pitch up next year, and we're told it'll be early 2024, too. So, we haven't got that long to wait at all for the PC port.

This is, of course, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the original PlayStation game which was ported to the PC back in the summer of 2020 (three years ago, now, shockingly - has it really been that long?).

Horizon Forbidden West is already live on Steam and the Epic Games Store for those who want to stick it on their wish-lists in anticipation of next year's debut.

With the Complete Edition, you get the base game and Burning Shores expansion on top, with some in-game bonus items, and other bits and pieces like a digital soundtrack.

As Sony puts it:

"Follow the next chapter of Aloy's journey as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats - and beyond, to the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago."

It took three years for the original Horizon Zero Dawn to make its way over to the PC, but this has happened a bit more swiftly with the sequel.

Recall that Horizon Forbidden West emerged in February 2022, so it'll be two years or so in terms of the timeframe for the game making the transition over to the PC.

As for the outfit handling the porting process, that's Nixxes (which was responsible for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC, plus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart).

The Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West was also announced for PS5, where it will debut next week, on October 5.