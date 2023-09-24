Google, Apple, and Valve game revenues revealed in Xbox leaks

Microsoft reveals how much gaming revenue that the top 10 biggest companies make, including Google, Apple, and even estimates for Valve's Steam platform.

New details from the Xbox leaks show how much revenue that the top 10 biggest video games companies make from all platforms.

A bit ago, Microsoft accidentally leaked a wealth of valuable info about earnings, upcoming console plans, and games. It's the biggest leak in games history, and while Microsoft says that "a lot has changed" since the documents were new and present day, there's still some extremely interesting details that are worth exploring.

One of these details is a ranking of the top video games companies in terms of revenues. Microsoft's findings highlight some of the more cryptic data points in gaming, including both Google's and Apple's mobile gaming revenues. We've already seen how much money that Apple and Google make in 2022 and now we have figures for 2021.

The following figures are based on a combination of three sources: Analyst estimates, public financial documents, and internal analysis from Microsoft. The values for Valve, for example, are pure estimates because the company is private. Microsoft estimates that Valve made around $7 billion, or roughly the same amount as EA, in 2021 from game sales on Steam as well as various hardware devices.

The other numbers for Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft aren't surprises. We've already covered those figures in length, and Microsoft's estimates align with our own findings.

Check below for the top company revenues in billions of dollars:

Top 10 gaming revenues - 2021