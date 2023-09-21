Gamer players Resident Evil with an iPhone 15 Pro, external monitor and a PS5 controller

A YouTuber has picked up an iPhone 15 Pro to test how the device games through an external monitor and the results were very impressive.

A YouTuber has decided to test the gaming capabilities of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro following the device unveiling event, including an example of it running AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil.

The significant leap in mobile gaming capabilities can be attributed to the A17 Pro chip, which, according to Apple, will be able to play games such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 by early 2024. Another addition to the iPhone 15 Pro is the adoption of USB-C, which has enabled the possibility of connecting your iPhone to an external monitor via a USB-C to DisplayPort cable. YouTuber Vincent Zhong shared footage of him utilizing this exact setup, and the footage that is shown in the above video is incredibly impressive.

Resident Evil Village appears to be running very smoothly, with no noticeable frame drops at a decent resolution of 1560 by 720. Notably, the framerate is locked at 30FPS, and while many PC gamers would be yawning at the resolution and framerate, they should consider what is powering this gaming experience. This is all powered by a small mobile device and is fully achievable through the use of one cable with no extra hardware required - a monumental achievement in the world of mobile gaming.

Furthermore, Zhong has connected a DualShock controller to make his experience just that much better.