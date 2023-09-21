Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE just leaked in a big way

We've been hearing about the Galaxy Buds FE for a while and they just leaked again ahead of an anticipated announcement within weeks.

We've been hearing things about the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for a few weeks at this point and while Samsung itself is yet to confirm anything, it now looks increasingly likely that we should expect them to debut within the next few weeks. And they've just leaked again, with more information becoming available including an expected price.

The Galaxy Buds FE were always expected to play at the budget end of the market given that FE moniker and that looks very much to be the case right now. The Galaxy Buds FE will reportedly sell for $99.99, assuming retailers don't discount them even further. That's according to a new WinFuture report that also details some other pre-release information, too.

Popular Now: Xbox profits revealed in new FTC leak

According to that report, the new Galaxy Buds FE will come in two colors; Graphite Gray and White. No matter which color you choose you can expect to get earbuds that can have their media playback controlled by touching the outer surface. On the inside, a 12mm single driver will be used with Samsung saying that we can expect improved bass playback, but we'll need to test these things before we can comment on that.

The charging case itself will be powered by USB-C and will interestingly be white on the outside, no matter which color earbuds you choose. The inside of the case will be color-matched, however.

As for timing, its expected that the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE will be announced within the next few weeks with the Galaxy S23 FE also likely to debut alongside them. The same can likely be said about a new Galaxy Tab carrying the FE name, too.