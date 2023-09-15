TT Show Episode 3: Apple's new iPhone 15, Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, Starfield mods, and more!

Episode 3 of The TT Show has dropped, TweakTown's podcast and video show where Jak and Kosta deep dive into all of the latest and greatest stories of the week. This week is a big one as the duo digs into Apple's big iPhone 15 and Apple Watch event, talk about the Nintendo Switch 2 and its potential 4K DLSS action and even go full nerd by reviewing the latest GPU hardware data from Steam.

Plus, thanks to our friends at Patriot, Jak and Kosta drop details on how you can win one of three Viper Lite 4TB SSDs - which TweakTown's esteemed SSD professor Jon Coulter gave the ol' Editor's Choice award earlier this week. Perfect for PC gaming and even those rocking a PlayStation 5 - be sure to watch for your chance to win one of these. And yes, the competition is global.

Episode 3 of The TT Show is stacked with tech, gaming, and science news, with Jak and Kosta opening the show with more Starfield talk, touching on things like mods and the in-depth spaceship editor.

From there, they go through all of the big Apple news (which happened hours before recording, so consider this a super fresh and hot take-style discussion), talk about the Nintendo Switch 2's new NVIDIA hardware that could lead to 4K DLSS performance, go through the latest Steam Hardware Survey Data (it's good news for NVIDIA), talk about the new Xbox Credit Card, and speculate on whether or not SpaceX's second orbital test flight for Starship will be a success.

