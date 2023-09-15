Cyberpunk 2077's game-changing Update 2.0 with DLSS 3.5 launches next week

Cyberpunk 2007's massive Update 2.0 is right around the corner for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles - here's everything you need to know.

In case you haven't been following the latest goings on in Night City, alongside a massive story expansion dropping later this month, developer CD Projekt Red is dropping the longa-awaited Update 2.0 to the game for all players on PC and current-gen consoles next week on September 21.

As we're closing in on the game's third anniversary, it's safe to say that as of writing, and with the arrival of Update 2.0, Cyberpunk 2077 is a very different game than what was delivered at launch back in 2020. With most bugs and performance issues now sorted, Update 2.0 is about overhauling the game by adding new gameplay systems and reworking some of the stuff already there.

In addition to making the policing system more in line with something like Grand Theft Auto, adding dynamic vehicle combat, and improving enemy AI to enhance the moment-to-moment action, Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion also see the addition of DLSS 3.5 to make the stunning in-game ray-tracing even more incredible.

NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 introduces a new AI-powered rendering tech called Ray Reconstruction, which improves the image quality and the detail of ray-traced lighting in effects in games that make good use of RT. And based on that little description, DLSS 3.5 is the perfect fit for Cyberpunk 2077. As for the game and the juicy Update 2.0 - here's a breakdown of what's coming.

Overhauled Police - Rebuilt from the ground up to make the police system in Cyberpunk 2077 more dynamic, the police will now actively chase players, and if you cause enough carnage, vehicles will arrive on the scene, and a new high-end policing force called MaxTac that can wield all sorts of crazy cyber weaponry.

Vehicle Combat - More than just a way to drive and shoot, a deep vehicle combat system is coming to the game that plays into the futuristic setting by giving you the ability to hack enemy vehicles, mount weaponry to your car, and engage in high-speed chases with combat thanks to the revamped enemy AI.

Combat AI Overhaul - More intelligent enemies, tactical fights, new weapons, new gear, new Cyberware, and new abilities all factor into the revamped and rebuilt combat in Cyberpunk 2077.

Overhauled Skills and Perks - CD Project Red has gone through all the systems, skills, and abilities relating to character building in Cyberpunk 2077 and updated them, replaced them with something cooler, or improved them to make them more viable and interesting. The UI for this side of the game is changing to accommodate the overhaul, and the Level cap is increasing to give players more options and paths to take. And as part of the Phantom Liberty expansion, a new Relic (think of these as Ultimate-style abilities) skill tree is coming.

Night City is Alive - With new missions, more dynamic citizen behavior, and even new events while you travel the streets and districts of Night City, Update 2.0 will make the city feel alive.

In addition to this free update is for all players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S (the game is moving on from Xbox One or PS4), the Phantom Liberty expansion will add a new district of Night City to explore alongside a new story, side quests, weapons, and Idris Elba.