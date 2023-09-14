Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro will enable lossless audio when used with the Vision Pro headset

Apple's new USB-C AirPods Pro will enable new lossless audio support when connected to the Vision Pro headset next year, Apple says.

Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

You might be forgiven for thinking that all Apple announced during its September 12 Wonderlust event was a set of new iPhones, but you'd be wrong. Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, not to mention an interesting pair of AirPods Pro 2.

We already had AirPods Pro 2 on the market, of course. But things are different with this new pair because they come with USB-C built in, ditching Lightning for the first time. The result is that the AirPods Pro 2 now have USB-C, which is cool, But while Apple didn't mention that there are new earbuds as well, there absolutely are. And they're causing some confusion thanks to a new feature that will offer so-called lossless sound when connected to Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The USB-C AirPods Pro were thought to be identical to the previous model, bar that new connector. But Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed with Apple that the new losses Vision Pro audio support is indeed limited to the new release, leaving older AirPods Pro 2 owners in the lurch.

Apple's AirPods Pro press release confirmed that the new model will enable lossless audio with 20-bit, 48kHz support and reduced latency, although some might argue that isn't actually lossless audio at all.

As for the new earbuds, they'll go on sale on September 22 and will cost $249 when they do. The Vision Pro will cost significantly more with a starting price of $3.499 when it finally arrives at some point in early 2024. Apple still hasn't confirmed exactly when the headset will go on sale.

NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

