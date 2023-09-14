iPhone will get new ringtones for the first time in a decade with iOS 17

When Apple announced iOS 17 it forgot to mention we'll get more than 20 new ringtones when the software ships to the world on September 18.

Apple announced iOS 17 way back on June 5 as part of the WWDC event that also saw the Vision Pro announced. But while it's been available in beta form ever since, we're somehow still learning about it. Like the fact that the update will offer more than 20 new ringtones when it arrives on September 18.

The news comes after Apple released the first Release Candidate version of iOS 17 to developers immediately following the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro unveiling earlier this week. And while Apple hasn't yet confirmed that the ringtones are coming, that beta does indeed have them available for people who have installed it.

The new ringtones were spotted by people on the X social network, while MacRumors detailed which new ringtones we can look forward to trying out. Those new ringtones include Arpeggio, Breaking, Canopy, Chalet, Chirp, Daybreak, Departure, Dollop, Journey, Kettle, Mercury, Milky Way, Quad, Radial, Scavenger, Seedling, Shelter, Sprinkles, Steps, Storytime, Tease, Tilt, Unfold, and Valley. However, the existing Reflection ringtone remains the default one.

The new ringtones are said to be longer than the old ones while also having a more modern feel. Apple also appears to have moved the old ring times to a new Classic section of the Settings app to ensure people know which ones are new. The old ringtones are all still present and correct, none have been removed.

Ringtones aren't the only new addition, either. MacRumors notes that more than 10 new Text Tones have also been added to this release which means that people can now choose them to be played when they receive new messages, emails, calendar alerts, and more.

The iOS 17 update is going to be released to the public in just a few short days and will come preinstalled on every new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You won't need to buy a new iPhone to get it, though. The iOS 17 update will work on the iPhone XR and newer, including the iPhone SE 2nd generation model that currently sits at the bottom of Apple's iPhone lineup.

As for the new iPhones, they'll go up for preorder on September 15 before going on sale in Apple Stores and online on September 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are already available for preorder and they will officially go on sale on the same September 22 date as the new iPhones.