Slay the Spire devs respond to Unity's new fees: 'you f*cked up'

Slay the Spire developer Mega Crit delivers a critical blow to Unity's new fee structure and threatens to leave the engine behind if changes aren't made.

More game developers are rallying against Unity's new highly controversial fee structure.

Yesterday, Unity made one of the most unpopular decisions in gaming history. The company plans to enact what it calls new Unity Runtime Fees that will charge game distributors money every time a game is newly installed past a certain threshold (a game that has been installed 200,000 times and made $200,000 in revenue will be charged $0.20 per install). These fees are also retroactive.

Now developers are pushing back. We've seen a handful of indie developers speak out against the Runtime Fees, including prominent developer Rami Ismail and multiple studios like:

Now another high-profile indie dev has jumped into the fray. Slay the Spire developer Mega Crit has issued its own statement, going so far as to say the team will outright move their new game to another engine if Unity does not reverse the changes and re-institute a particular TOS clause.