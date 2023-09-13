Slay the Spire devs respond to Unity's new fees: 'you f*cked up'

Slay the Spire developer Mega Crit delivers a critical blow to Unity's new fee structure and threatens to leave the engine behind if changes aren't made.

Published
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

More game developers are rallying against Unity's new highly controversial fee structure.

Slay the Spire devs respond to Unity's new fees: 'you f*cked up' 2
Open Gallery 2

Yesterday, Unity made one of the most unpopular decisions in gaming history. The company plans to enact what it calls new Unity Runtime Fees that will charge game distributors money every time a game is newly installed past a certain threshold (a game that has been installed 200,000 times and made $200,000 in revenue will be charged $0.20 per install). These fees are also retroactive.

Now developers are pushing back. We've seen a handful of indie developers speak out against the Runtime Fees, including prominent developer Rami Ismail and multiple studios like:

Now another high-profile indie dev has jumped into the fray. Slay the Spire developer Mega Crit has issued its own statement, going so far as to say the team will outright move their new game to another engine if Unity does not reverse the changes and re-institute a particular TOS clause.

"The Mega Crit team has been hard at work these past 2+ years on a new game. But unlike with Slay the Spire, the engine we have been developing it in is Unity.

"The retroactive pricing structure of Runtime Fees is not only harmful in a myriad of ways to developers--especially indies--it is also a violation of trust. We believe Unity is fully aware of this, seeing as they have gone so far as to remove their GitHub repository.

"Despite the immense amount of time and effort our team has already poured into development on our new title, we will be migrating to a new engine unless changes are completely reverted and TOS protections are put in place.

"We have never made a public statement before. That is how badly you fucked up."

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 - PlayStation5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2023 at 5:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags