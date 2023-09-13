Game Pass Core launches with dozens of free quality Xbox games

Game Pass Core, the new replacement for Xbox LIVE, offers access to dozens of pretty high-quality first-party and third-party Xbox games across all genres.

Microsoft's new replacement for Xbox LIVE Gold is actually pretty impressive.

A bit ago, Microsoft announced plans to retire Gold and remove the Xbox LIVE branding from its subscription plans. The plan is to scrap Gold, keep the same price, and remove the free monthly games while instead offering access to a slowly-rotating pool of titles. Starting tomorrow, Xbox LIVE Gold will transform into Xbox Game Pass Core, further illustrating that Xbox is now synonymous with services.

Game Pass Core is actually a pretty good value in terms of what is offered. Subscribers will get the original Gold benefits--online multiplayer, promos etc--alongside the ability to download and play three dozen first-party and third-party titles.

The range is pretty eclectic and covers pretty much all bases. Out of the 36 titles offered, gamers can choose from indie side scrollers like Celeste and Dead Cells to first-party RPGs like Fallout 4, shooters like Halo 5, Payday 2, and Doom Eternal, and even racing games like Forza Horizon 4. Microsoft says the games lineup will rotate 2-3 times a year.

The downside is that these games are all older catalog titles. If you already have an Xbox, odds are you have played these games before. It's also worth mentioning that Xbox LIVE Core is similar to the free PlayStation Plus Collection that Sony had offered free for all PS5 owners who were subscribed to PlayStation Plus. This Collection was eventually retired.

The Xbox Game Pass Core lineup includes: