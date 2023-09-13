Game Pass Core launches with dozens of free quality Xbox games

Game Pass Core, the new replacement for Xbox LIVE, offers access to dozens of pretty high-quality first-party and third-party Xbox games across all genres.

Microsoft's new replacement for Xbox LIVE Gold is actually pretty impressive.

A bit ago, Microsoft announced plans to retire Gold and remove the Xbox LIVE branding from its subscription plans. The plan is to scrap Gold, keep the same price, and remove the free monthly games while instead offering access to a slowly-rotating pool of titles. Starting tomorrow, Xbox LIVE Gold will transform into Xbox Game Pass Core, further illustrating that Xbox is now synonymous with services.

Game Pass Core is actually a pretty good value in terms of what is offered. Subscribers will get the original Gold benefits--online multiplayer, promos etc--alongside the ability to download and play three dozen first-party and third-party titles.

The range is pretty eclectic and covers pretty much all bases. Out of the 36 titles offered, gamers can choose from indie side scrollers like Celeste and Dead Cells to first-party RPGs like Fallout 4, shooters like Halo 5, Payday 2, and Doom Eternal, and even racing games like Forza Horizon 4. Microsoft says the games lineup will rotate 2-3 times a year.

The downside is that these games are all older catalog titles. If you already have an Xbox, odds are you have played these games before. It's also worth mentioning that Xbox LIVE Core is similar to the free PlayStation Plus Collection that Sony had offered free for all PS5 owners who were subscribed to PlayStation Plus. This Collection was eventually retired.

The Xbox Game Pass Core lineup includes:

  1. Among Us
  2. Astroneer
  3. Celeste
  4. Dead Cells
  5. Descenders
  6. Dishonored 2
  7. DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  8. Fable Anniversary
  9. Fallout 4
  10. Fallout 76
  11. Firewatch
  12. Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  15. Golf with your Friends
  16. Grounded
  17. Halo 5: Guardians
  18. Halo Wars 2
  19. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  20. Human Fall Flat
  21. INSIDE
  22. LIMBO
  23. Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  24. Overcooked! 2
  25. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  26. Powerwash Simulator
  27. Psychonauts 2
  28. Slay the Spire
  29. Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  30. Stardew Valley
  31. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  32. Superliminal
  33. The Elder Scrolls Online
  34. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  35. Unpacking
  36. Vampire Survivors
