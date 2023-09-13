New PlayStation State of Play isn't the big one, will focus on indies, PSVR2, 3rd party games

Sony announces a new impromptu PlayStation State of Play stream for tomorrow, September 14 that will mostly focus on indies and third-party titles.

It's official: A new State of Play is on the horizon, but it's not the big one we've been waiting for.

Sony announces a new surprise impromptu State of Play stream for tomorrow, Thursday September 14 at 5PM EST. The stream won't be a big first-party blowout or teasers about Sony's upcoming live games--instead, this State of Play will focus more on games from partners. Viewers should expect to see third-party titles, PSVR2 games, and indies.

"Tomorrow's broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!" reads the PlayStation Blog post.

Outside of Spider-Man 2 footage during the May stream, Sony's State of Play events have received mostly muted reception throughout 2023. This particular stream may be no different in that regard.

Consumers are eagerly anticipating news of Sony's new first-party PlayStation games, including Spider-Man 2, the new Last of Us live game, and Wolverine to name a few, but fans also want more information about the rumored new PlayStation 5 slim model.

Reports indicated that Sony could release a new updated PlayStation 5 "slim" sometime in 2023. This update should not change any internal hardware outside of things like internal component revision (heatsinks, piping, overall motherboard design) and performance specs should remain the same. The new slim isn't supposed to be a PS5 Pro model and will instead ship in a newly designed chassis outfitted for easily attaching a removable disc drive.

Sony has yet to confirm the existence of the new slim model, so a holiday State of Play stream could happen at any time to reveal the system.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES