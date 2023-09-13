AMD is rumored to be prepping a Radeon RX 7600 XT with either 10 or 12GB of VRAM

AMD has another RDNA 3 GPU on the way, with a new EU filing listing the new Radeon RX 7600 XT with two flavors - 10GB or 12GB of VRAM.

With the arrival of the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT combo, AMD has stated that its lineup of RDNA 3 GPUs for the Radeon RX 7000 Series is complete - from an ASIC or GPU chip perspective. But, even with the long-awaited arrival of these two GPUs that have fleshed out the latest Radeon generation, it looks like there's another card on the way.

According to a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) by PowerColor (via @harukaze5719 on Twitter/X), it looks like there's a Radeon RX 7600 XT on the way at some point in the future and it will feature either 12GB or 10GB of VRAM - with the filing pointing to both coming.

The list of PowerColor products covers a wide range of GPUs, including White models for the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. But this looks to be the first mention we've seen of the Radeon RX 7600 XT - as the card has yet to be confirmed as on the cards from AMD.

Four models are listed:

PowerColor RX 7600 XT Hellhound OC 12GB (RX7600XT 12G-L/OC)

PowerColor RX 7600 XT Fighter OC 12GB (RX7600XT 12G-F)

PowerColor RX 7600 XT Hellhound OC 10GB (RX7600XT 10G-L/OC)

PowerColor RX 7600 XT Fighter OC 10GB (RX7600XT 10G-F)

Its existence does make sense as there's a pretty big pricing gap for the new Radeon GPUs when it comes to the mainstream Radeon RX 7600 at USD 269 and the Radeon RX 7700 XT at USD 449. There's a massive difference in performance, too, with the Radeon 7700 XT being around 35% faster in 1080p gaming.

The point being, a 10Gb or 12GB Radeon RX 7600 XT makes sense, though based on the increased memory configuration, odds are it will end up using a cutdown version of the 7700 XT's Navi 32 GPU versus a beefed-up version of the 7600's Navi 33 GPU. Of course, price and performance relative to the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti will be a big factor in determining the overall value of the Radeon RX 7600 XT.