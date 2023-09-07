The Galaxy S24 Ultra's specs might have leaked and they're right here

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't expected to be announced until January at the earliest and we're already seeing it leak in a big way.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't expected to debut until the first few weeks of 2024 but it's already leaking in a big way. The latest leak appears to have given us a great look at the specs that the unconfirmed phone will have to offer.

This latest leak comes via Yogesh Brar, someone who has so far proven to be accurate in various aspects of phone leaks in the past, so we'd definitely pay attention here. The leak came in a post on X, the social network previously known as Twitter, and details everything from the technology that the display will use all the way through to the size of the battery and the rate at which it will charge.

Starting with that display, Brar believes that we can expect a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a dynamic AMOLED and LPTO construction. That'll give us a variable 120Hz refresh rate, as has become the norm of late.

The specifications continue, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 expected to be the chip that powers the new phone. That chip isn't going to be officially unveiled until next month, but we already know that it's on the way and that Samsung will make heavy use of it.

Continuing on the inside of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we're expecting a 5,000mAh battery to support 45W charging, while the main camera will be a 200-megapixel affair. That's set to be joined by three other cameras ranging from 10-megapixel to 50-megapixel. The selfie camera will be 12 megapixels, while the overall construction is going to be titanium, a material that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to use.