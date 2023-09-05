The Latest Mac Studio is almost available in Apple's Refurbished Store

Apple's excellent M2 Max and M2 Ultra Mac Studio is now in the company's refurbished store but it sin't actually available to buy just yet.

The Mac Studio is among the best computers you can buy right now, especially if your creative workflow uses some of the apps it's especially well-optimized for. But it isn't cheap which means the prospect of picking up a refurbished model is all the more compelling. The Mac Studio is already available refurbished, but today is the first time that the latest model has been added to the mix.

That latest model is the M2 Max and M2 Ultra version that was released earlier this year. It was announced at WWDC in June alongside the new Apple silicon Mac Pro, and it's now started to appear in Apple's refurbished store online. However, as MacRumors points out, it isn't currently listed as in stock which means that you can't buy it yet.

It isn't yet clear when we can expect that Apple will start actually selling these refurbished 2023 Mac Studios, but it's unlikely to be all that far away. The updated Mac Studio of course gained M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips over its predecessor as well as support for an 8K display and high-impedence headphones. There's also Wi-Fi 6E support for those who need nice and fast wireless networking.

All refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty and have been fully reconditioned and confirmed to be working as if they were new. In fact, it's impossible to tell that these aren't new products and are even eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

MacRumors also notes that the Mac Studio isn't the only product in limbo. The second-generation HomePod and second-generation AirPods Pro are also now listed but are similarly unavailable.