Meta and LG to launch expensive mixed reality headset to compete with Apple's Vision Pro

Meta and LG are rumored to have partnered together to release a mixed reality headset that's direct competitor will be Apple's Vision Pro, but cheaper.

The announcement of Apple's Vision Pro has caused many of the company's competitors to follow suit with their own version of a high-end mixed-reality headset.

Now we are starting to hear rumblings of a new product coming out of Meta and LG, which, according to Korean outlet Maekyung, is being birthed out of a relationship that formed between the two companies following the unveiling of Apple's Vision Pro. This new product is reportedly said to adopt the "Pro" tag and is expected to be called the Quest Pro 4 Pro. Notably, this high-end headset is expected to be released sometime in 2025 and will be cheaper than Apple's Vision Pro, which has a hefty price tag of $3,499.

Before the market is blessed with another high-end mixed reality headset, Meta will be releasing new variants of its already established headset line-up. However, Meta's new headsets will be targeting entry-level prices, aiming at below the $200 mark. These headsets are expected to be released sometime in 2024. While there hasn't been any official pricing on the purported Quest 4 Pro, there are some murmurings from NH Investment & Securities, which said that Meta and LG will release a premium mixed reality headset around the $2,000 price point.

It should be noted that it is currently unclear what role LG plays in the development of Meta's new high-end mixed-reality headset.