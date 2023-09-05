Meta and LG to launch expensive mixed reality headset to compete with Apple's Vision Pro

Meta and LG are rumored to have partnered together to release a mixed reality headset that's direct competitor will be Apple's Vision Pro, but cheaper.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

The announcement of Apple's Vision Pro has caused many of the company's competitors to follow suit with their own version of a high-end mixed-reality headset.

Meta and LG to launch expensive mixed reality headset to compete with Apple's Vision Pro 14545
Open Gallery 2

Now we are starting to hear rumblings of a new product coming out of Meta and LG, which, according to Korean outlet Maekyung, is being birthed out of a relationship that formed between the two companies following the unveiling of Apple's Vision Pro. This new product is reportedly said to adopt the "Pro" tag and is expected to be called the Quest Pro 4 Pro. Notably, this high-end headset is expected to be released sometime in 2025 and will be cheaper than Apple's Vision Pro, which has a hefty price tag of $3,499.

Before the market is blessed with another high-end mixed reality headset, Meta will be releasing new variants of its already established headset line-up. However, Meta's new headsets will be targeting entry-level prices, aiming at below the $200 mark. These headsets are expected to be released sometime in 2024. While there hasn't been any official pricing on the purported Quest 4 Pro, there are some murmurings from NH Investment & Securities, which said that Meta and LG will release a premium mixed reality headset around the $2,000 price point.

It should be noted that it is currently unclear what role LG plays in the development of Meta's new high-end mixed-reality headset.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, m.mk.co.kr

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags