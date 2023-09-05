Xiaomi 13T Pro full specifications leak ahead of upcoming launch

A tipster named Para Guglani has leaked the full specifications for the upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro ahead of its launch, which is likely to happen on September 13.

Guglani took to his X account and published images showcasing all of the specifications for the upcoming device, revealing that the smartphone is coming with a Dimensity 92000 processor, a choice between 12GB or 16GB on the RAM front, a 256GB, 512Gb, and 1TB storage options. As for color options, Xiaomi will be offering two variants - Classic Black and a Light Blue option. Moving on to other specifications, such as the display, Xiaomi has equipped the 13T Pro with a 1.5K OLED panel that's clocked up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

The 13T Pro also has a peak brightness of 2600 nits, with 2880Hz PWM dimming and HDR 10+ support. Next up is the camera specifications. The 13T Pro includes a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera, which is f/1.9, optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 13MP Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2. There is also a 50MP Omnivision OVSOD telephoto sensor, along with a 20MP Sony IMX596 front camera. If you are wondering what kind of waterproofing the 13T Pro has, reports indicate it comes with IP68 certification and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120-watt fast charging.