Lenovo Legion Go official pricing, specs, and availability, a costly Steam Deck altenrative

With its premium build quality, impressive display, and Switch-like features the Lenovo Legion Go is set to be a high-end Steam Deck alternative.

Published
2 minutes & 40 seconds read time

After several leaks showcasing and detailing the entire product, Lenovo has officially announced its PC gaming handheld that will compete against Valve's Steam Deck and the ROG Ally from ASUS. Like the ROG Ally, the Legion Go is a Windows-based handheld powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors.

Lenovo officially lifts the lid on its new dedicated PC gaming Legion Go handheld, image credit: Lenovo.
Open Gallery 4

Lenovo officially lifts the lid on its new dedicated PC gaming Legion Go handheld, image credit: Lenovo.

Per the official announcement, Lenovo will offer various configurations for the Legion Go, with up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500MHz) RAM, and up to 1TB of internal PCIe Gen4 SSD storage - starting from USD 799. And with that, we assume that the baseline model will sport the lower-end Ryzen Z1 processor with a 256Gb or 512GB internal storage configuration.

The baseline price is undoubtedly higher than the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, and this comes down to Lenovo opting for a robust and premium design that features detachable controllers (ala the Nintendo Switch) with a large 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak-brightness of 500-nits. Not to mention the cutting-edge APU, memory, and high-capacity 2-cell 49.2WHr battery.

The controllers, in particular, sound impressive, with haptics, trackpads, mouse integration, customizable buttons, and drift-resistant analog sticks. In addition to a kick-stand to let you sit the Legion Go on a surface in front of you so you can game with controllers in hand, you've also got dual USB Type-C ports to add another layer to the Nintendo Switch-like design where the Legion Go can seamlessly "dock" and charge via DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0.

Throw in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and Lenovo has gone all out with its handheld. Here's a look at the full specs - with Lenovo confirming that the new Lenovo Legion Go is expected to be available starting November 2023.

Lenovo Legion Go official pricing, specs, and availability, a costly Steam Deck altenrative 04
Open Gallery 4

  • Dimensions (L x W x H): Base Module 210mm x 131mm x 20mm, Base Module w/ Controllers Attached 299mm x 131mm x 41mm
  • Weight: 640g (controllers detached), 854g (controllers attached)
  • Color: Shadow Black
  • Display: 8.8" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 10-point Touch (144Hz / 97% DCI-P3 / 500nits / 83% AAR)
  • Touchpad: Multi-finger
  • Processor: Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RDNA Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB 7500MHz LPDDR5X on board
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 22428
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 2-cell 49.2WHr, Super Rapid Charge, Controller battery capacity of 900mah
  • Power Adapter: USB Type-C, 65W AC adapter
  • Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W
  • Ports: Top (3.5mm audio combo jack, 1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), 1 x microSD card reader) Bottom (1x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0)
  • Gamepad Controls: Legion L/R, ABXY buttons, D-pad, L & R hall-effect joysticks, L & R bumpers, L & R analog triggers, Legion L & R buttons, View button (L), Menu button (L), Trackpad (R), 6 x assignable grip buttons, 1 x mouse wheel (R), 1x mouse sensor (R), 2 x controllers release buttons, HD haptics, Gyro.
  • Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers, Dual-array near-field microphone
  • Connectivity: 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax), Starting from Bluetooth 5.2
  • Software: Legion Space, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - Complimentary 3-month membership

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16' QHD+ 500nits Gaming Laptop 240Hz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$2369.99
$2369.99--
Buy
$2399.99
$2399.99$2399.99$2399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2023 at 10:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.lenovo.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags