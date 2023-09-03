Lenovo Legion Go official pricing, specs, and availability, a costly Steam Deck altenrative

With its premium build quality, impressive display, and Switch-like features the Lenovo Legion Go is set to be a high-end Steam Deck alternative.

After several leaks showcasing and detailing the entire product, Lenovo has officially announced its PC gaming handheld that will compete against Valve's Steam Deck and the ROG Ally from ASUS. Like the ROG Ally, the Legion Go is a Windows-based handheld powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors.

Lenovo officially lifts the lid on its new dedicated PC gaming Legion Go handheld, image credit: Lenovo.

Per the official announcement, Lenovo will offer various configurations for the Legion Go, with up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500MHz) RAM, and up to 1TB of internal PCIe Gen4 SSD storage - starting from USD 799. And with that, we assume that the baseline model will sport the lower-end Ryzen Z1 processor with a 256Gb or 512GB internal storage configuration.

The baseline price is undoubtedly higher than the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, and this comes down to Lenovo opting for a robust and premium design that features detachable controllers (ala the Nintendo Switch) with a large 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak-brightness of 500-nits. Not to mention the cutting-edge APU, memory, and high-capacity 2-cell 49.2WHr battery.

The controllers, in particular, sound impressive, with haptics, trackpads, mouse integration, customizable buttons, and drift-resistant analog sticks. In addition to a kick-stand to let you sit the Legion Go on a surface in front of you so you can game with controllers in hand, you've also got dual USB Type-C ports to add another layer to the Nintendo Switch-like design where the Legion Go can seamlessly "dock" and charge via DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0.

Throw in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and Lenovo has gone all out with its handheld. Here's a look at the full specs - with Lenovo confirming that the new Lenovo Legion Go is expected to be available starting November 2023.

