Apple expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be its best seller this generation, analyst says

Apple's biggest and best model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is the one that it's expecting to be the most popular according to one well-connected analyst.

Now that Apple has announced that it will stream an event on September 12 we can be pretty sure that it will announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at that time. And according to one analyst, it's the last of those four that Apple expects to be the most popular of all.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will of course be the most expensive of all of the new iPhones, but it's that model that Apple is leaning into and placing massive orders for, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says. In a post on Medium, the well-connected supply chain watcher says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max accounts for 35-40% of iPhone 15 series shipments, the highest share of all.

With that in mind, it's Kuo's belief that Apple expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be particularly popular, likely thanks to its exclusive periscope camera design. That periscope camera will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year and is expected to allow people to take new zoom photos. An optical zoom of around 6x is what the rumors say, twice that of the 3x zoom capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This is despite the iPhone 15 Pro Max already being rumored to cost up to $200 more than the model that came before it, of course.

If Apple does indeed announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models during that September 12 event we can then expect it to release them on September 22. We also expect the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to be announced and released in the same timeframe, too.