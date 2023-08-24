HyperX announces new Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset at Gamescom

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless is here and it's offering up an impressive 120 Hours of battery life alongside improved comfort and audio.

We recently posted our review of the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset, the latest version of the company's classic headset in wired form. "The HyperX Cloud III is here, and it retains the supreme comfort and great balanced sound of its predecessor," we wrote in the summary, with the headset earning an award.

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, image credit: HyperX.
With Gamescom underway in Cologne, Germany, HyperX was on hand to launch the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which is available for USD 169.99. With the same focus on great sound and comfort, HyperX has confirmed that the new Cloud III Wireless will offer up an impressive 120 hours of battery life - quadrupling the Cloud II Wireless.

The headset arrives with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and, on PC, will support spatial surround with a lifetime activation for DTS Headphone: X. HyperX notes that the new angled drivers have been tuned to deliver and improve on the impressive clarity and sound quality of its predecessor - the Cloud II Wireless.

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, image credit: HyperX.
Although it looks just about identical to the Cloud II, like with the wired Cloud III we reviewed, there are a number of subtle and welcome changes to improve overall comfort and functionality. The detachable microphone has been upgraded to improve voice and chat quality, and you've also got on-ear controls for audio and microphone settings.

In addition to PC support, the 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless connection and USB-C and USB-A adapter will also support PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Here's a look at the full specs.

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, image credit: HyperX.
Technical Specs

Headphone Specifications

  • Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnets
  • Form Factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back.
  • Frequency Response: 10Hz-21kHz
  • Frame Type: Steel, Aluminum
  • Ear Cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette.

Microphone Specifications

  • Element: Electret condenser microphone.
  • Polar Pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling.

Connections and Features

  • USB Specification: USB 2.0
  • Bit-Depth: 16 bit, 24 bit
  • Audio Controls: Onboard audio controls

Battery Specifications

  • Battery Life: 120 hours
  • Charge Time: 4.5 hours

Wireless Specifications

  • Wireless Range: Up to 20 meters

Physical Specifications

  • Weight: 330 grams
  • Weight with microphone: 342 grams
  • Cable Length and type: 0.5 meters | USB charge cable

Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud III - Wired Gaming Headset, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$97.64
$99.99$99.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2023 at 7:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hyperx.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

