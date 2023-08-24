HyperX announces new Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset at Gamescom

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless is here and it's offering up an impressive 120 Hours of battery life alongside improved comfort and audio.

We recently posted our review of the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset, the latest version of the company's classic headset in wired form. "The HyperX Cloud III is here, and it retains the supreme comfort and great balanced sound of its predecessor," we wrote in the summary, with the headset earning an award.

The new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, image credit: HyperX.

With Gamescom underway in Cologne, Germany, HyperX was on hand to launch the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which is available for USD 169.99. With the same focus on great sound and comfort, HyperX has confirmed that the new Cloud III Wireless will offer up an impressive 120 hours of battery life - quadrupling the Cloud II Wireless.

The headset arrives with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and, on PC, will support spatial surround with a lifetime activation for DTS Headphone: X. HyperX notes that the new angled drivers have been tuned to deliver and improve on the impressive clarity and sound quality of its predecessor - the Cloud II Wireless.

Although it looks just about identical to the Cloud II, like with the wired Cloud III we reviewed, there are a number of subtle and welcome changes to improve overall comfort and functionality. The detachable microphone has been upgraded to improve voice and chat quality, and you've also got on-ear controls for audio and microphone settings.

In addition to PC support, the 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless connection and USB-C and USB-A adapter will also support PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Here's a look at the full specs.

